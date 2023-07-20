Russia strikes Mykolaiv, leaving 9 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked southern Ukraine's city of Mykolaiv in early hours of July 20, regional Governor Vitalii Kim reported on Telegram.

The strike targeted the city center causing fire in a garage and a three-storey residential building. Firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

Based on initial reports, there were nine wounded in the attack. Four adults and five children have been taken to hospital for medical assistance. Their condition remains unknown. Kim later added "there are dead" at the scene without elaborating.

Air raid alert was on for almost three hours on July 20. Air Force warned earlier in the night of potential drone attacks.

Mykolaiv Oblast is a frequent target of Russian strikes and primarily suffers from Shahed-type drones and Kalibr cruise missiles. Two days ago, the city faced another attack by Iranian-made drones which also resulted in a fire.