Russia shells Kherson city, killing 1 civilian

The Russian army shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killing a 80-year-old man, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 23.

According to Prokudin, the attack was carried out by mortars.

According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, on April 23, as a result of Russian shelling of two communities in Kherson Oblast, a total of three people were injured.

Kherson and other Oblast’s liberated territories have been constantly heavily shelled since the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

On April 20, Prokudin reported that Russian forces shelled the Oblast’s village of Kizomys, killing a 59-year-old man. Two days earlier, nine civilians were injured and one person was killed as a result of the Russian shelling of the territory near Kherson’s central market.

Only on April 10, Russia shelled Kherson Oblast almost 80 times, firing 360 shells.