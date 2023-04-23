Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia shells Kherson city, killing 1 civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2023 7:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killing a 80-year-old man, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 23.

According to Prokudin, the attack was carried out by mortars.

According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, on April 23, as a result of Russian shelling of two communities in Kherson Oblast, a total of three people were injured.

Kherson and other Oblast’s liberated territories have been constantly  heavily shelled  since the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

On April 20, Prokudin  reported that Russian forces shelled the Oblast’s village of Kizomys, killing a 59-year-old man. Two days earlier, nine civilians were injured and one person was killed as a result of the Russian shelling of the territory near Kherson’s central market.

Only on April 10, Russia shelled Kherson Oblast almost 80 times, firing 360 shells.

See also our video about evidence of Russian war crimes in Kherson Oblast
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
