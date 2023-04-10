Governor: Russia shells Kherson Oblast over 70 times over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 24 hours, Russia shelled Kherson Oblast 78 times, firing 360 shells, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on April 10.

Seventeen of the shells hit the regional capital of Kherson, where Russian troops aimed their shelling at residential areas of the city, the governor said.

There were no casualties among the civilian population over the past day, according to Prokudin's post.

The governor also said that 90 people were evacuated from the liberated parts of the oblast on April 9.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank, are frequently subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories from across the river, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian aircraft launched three strikes on Kherson Oblast on April 6, resulting in at least seven civilians injured.