Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight settlements along the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 3, causing 79 explosions throughout the day, the local military administration reported on Oct. 3.

The Russian military carried out mortar and artillery shelling, and dropped mines on the communities.

Explosions occurred in the communities of Khotin, Mykolaivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, and Esman.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Shelling happens daily in the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day, launched with various weapons.