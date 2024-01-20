Skip to content
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran January 21, 2024 1:21 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 37 times, firing at eight communities along the border on Jan. 20, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, and Myropillia.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border region with mortar, artillery, drones, and grenade launcher attacks, while dropping mines onto the village of Myropillia and surrounding areas. More than 173 explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The town of Khotin, with a pre-war population of about 2,290 residents, experienced the most attacks during the day with at least 44 explosions recorded in the area. The town is located 28 kilometers away from Sumy, the regional center.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Rachel Amran
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
