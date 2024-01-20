Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 37 times, firing at eight communities along the border on Jan. 20, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, and Myropillia.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border region with mortar, artillery, drones, and grenade launcher attacks, while dropping mines onto the village of Myropillia and surrounding areas. More than 173 explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The town of Khotin, with a pre-war population of about 2,290 residents, experienced the most attacks during the day with at least 44 explosions recorded in the area. The town is located 28 kilometers away from Sumy, the regional center.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable settlements experience multiple attacks per day.