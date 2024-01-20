Russian forces shell Donetsk Oblast, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Donetsk Oblast 12 times over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two people were injured and 33 private homes and an administrative building were damaged by three missiles fired at Novohrodivka, Filashkin posted on Telegram the morning of Jan. 20.

Krasnohorivka and Yelyzavetivka were shelled in the same region.

Additional homes were damaged and destroyed by Russian attacks in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, he reported. In total, 214 people were evacuated from the front line, including 46 children, he said.

Russia has occupied parts of Donetsk since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, towns and villages near the front lines have been heavily hit, and many are now largely depopulated.