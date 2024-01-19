Skip to content
Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova January 20, 2024 1:53 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast nine times, firing at four communities along the border on Jan. 19, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, and Khotin. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with artillery and mortar, and used a drone to drop explosives onto the town of Krasnopillia.

Krasnopillia and surrounding areas experienced the most intense attacks over the past 24 hours, with 13 explosions recorded in the area. The town of Krasnopillia is located 42 km away from Sumy, the regional center, and has a population of around 7,700 people.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

UK Defense Ministry: Russian Air Force more cautious after destroyed A-50 plane
This indicates that the A-50 aircraft, reportedly destroyed on Jan. 14, was downed by Ukrainian forces rather than suffering an incident, the ministry noted.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Olena Goncharova
7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
