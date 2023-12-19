Skip to content
Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat December 19, 2023 2:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 18, firing nine times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping four mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 60 explosions throughout the day.

The town of Seredyna-Buda, home to approximately 6,800 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 25 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly beside the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
