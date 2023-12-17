Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Rachel Amran December 17, 2023 3:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 11 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 16, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

As a result of mortar attacks in the Yunakivka region, one civilian was injured.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Esman, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, and Druzhba came under fire.

Russia's military targeted the different communities with grenade launchers, artillery, mortar, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on multiple settlements. Around 138 explosions were recorded.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. For over a year, the Russian military has terrorized settlements along the border with near-daily shelling.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure 3
Russian artillery and drone attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol district on Dec. 16 injured three men, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.