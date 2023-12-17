Russia shells 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 11 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 16, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

As a result of mortar attacks in the Yunakivka region, one civilian was injured.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Esman, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, and Druzhba came under fire.

Russia's military targeted the different communities with grenade launchers, artillery, mortar, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on multiple settlements. Around 138 explosions were recorded.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. For over a year, the Russian military has terrorized settlements along the border with near-daily shelling.