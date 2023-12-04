Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 4, firing 11 times and causing at least 57 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Krasnopilla, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske, using artillery, mortar, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on multiple settlements.

One civilian was injured as a result of mortar attacks around the village of Velyka Pysarivka, located 90 kilometers southeast of the region capital, Sumy, and some eight kilometers from the border with Russia. It is home to 3,900 residents.

There was no information on damages to civilian infrastructure following the attacks.

The communities along the Sumy Oblast border have been subject to near-daily strikes since Ukrainian troops liberated Russian-occupied areas of the region in April 2022.