Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 26 times on Nov. 7, causing over 100 explosions across five communities, regional military administration reported.

The attacks hit the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the border with multiple weapons, including mortar, artillery, mines and rocket launchers. The Bilopillia community located close to Russia's Kursk Oblast was targeted the most over the past 24 hours, with at least 32 explosions recorded by local authorities.

Multi-wave attacks are a daily occurrence for the communities along the Sumy Oblast border.