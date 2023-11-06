Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a village in Sumy Oblast killed a woman, Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Nov. 6.

The artillery attack on Seredyna-Buda gave the 63-year-old woman a shrapnel wound. She later died of her injuries in an ambulance.

The village lies on the border with Bryansk Oblast in Russia and was hit at around 8 a.m. local time.

A pretrial investigation is being conducted into the war crime, combined with intentional murder, Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

Border settlements in Sumy Oblast are regularly shelled by Russian forces.