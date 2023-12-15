Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 14, firing 19 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhbivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar and tank shelling, while also dropping 19 mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 82 explosions throughout the day.

The village of Shalyhyne, home to approximately 2,200 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 22 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just five kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.