Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia sentences Ukrainian soldier to 19 years in prison

by Martin Fornusek November 9, 2023 1:54 PM 3 min read
Ukrainian soldier Anton Cherednik attends a court hearing in Rostov-on-Don on November 8, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Anton Cherednik, a captured Ukrainian naval infantry soldier, to 19 years in prison for allegedly killing a civilian, the court's press service announced on Nov. 8.

The court alleged that, while on patrol near Mariupol in March 2022, Cherednik stopped a pair of civilians. The soldier allegedly asked them to pronounce "palianytsia," the Ukrainian word for a specific type of bread, and sometimes used by Ukrainian soldiers as a language test to identify Russian soldiers or saboteurs.

When one of the men failed to pronounce the word correctly, Cherednik allegedly shot him to death, the court claimed.

The Russian court charged Cherednik with the mistreatment of civilians, murder on the grounds of racial or national hatred, "violent seizure of power," and "undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities."

During the interrogations, Cherednik reportedly admitted to shooting the civilian but said the incident occurred because the man acted suspiciously and flinched as if pulling out a weapon, the Ukrainian outlet Graty reported.

Azovstal defenders to return to Ukraine with Zelensky
The commanding officers who defended the Azovstal plant in Mariupol will be returning home from Turkey, where they had been kept after a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office announced on July 8.
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Cherednik said he did not force the civilian to say the Ukrainian word and that Russia is trying to fabricate evidence for the national hatred charges.

Cherednik's court-appointed lawyer said he would appeal the sentence.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the veracity of the charges as Russia regularly uses trumped-up accusations and lengthy prison sentences to oppress both domestic opposition and Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories or those who otherwise end up in the hands of Russian authorities.

Cherednik, a soldier of the 36th Marine Brigade, was captured during the siege of Mariupol. He is currently being held in a detention center in southern Rostov Oblast and is denied contact with family or independent lawyers, the Moscow Times reported.

At least 42 captured Ukrainian soldiers face trial in Russia, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

During a trial in August, a Russian-controlled court in occupied Donetsk Oblast sentenced two Mariupol defenders from the Azovstal Batallion to 24 years in prison. A Territorial Defense trooper was sentenced to 21 years for the alleged killing of a civilian.

She wanted to visit her sick father in occupied Crimea. Russia wants to imprison her for 20 years
Russia’s top propagandist, Olga Skabeeva, interrupted her talk show on May 16 to share “breaking news” with the Russian people. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) uncovered a spy, Skabeeva said, who had been feeding information about Russian military infrastructure and equipment to Ukrainia…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.