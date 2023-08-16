Navy: Ukraine has disabled 5 Russian landing crafts since invasion began

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have already put out of action five large Russian military landing crafts since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on a TV channel Freedom on Aug. 15.

Pletenchuk added that prior to the full-scale war, Russia was reinforcing its Black Sea Fleet under the guise of exercises, but this option is no longer open.

"I remind you, only from the large landing crafts, they (Russia) added six to those already there," the spokesperson said.

"But the result is known: five of them are no longer in service. This bill can still grow," the added.

In March 2022, a Ukrainian attack against the port in occupied Berdiansk destroyed the landing ship Saratov and damaged two others, Novocherkassk and Cesar Kunikov.

Another landing craft Olenegorskiy Gornyak sustained serious damage in a surface drone attack on Aug. 4 while docked at Novorossiysk naval base. The ship was later seen being towed away from its pier.

Pletenchuk did not name the fifth disabled vessel.