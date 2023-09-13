UPDATE: Explosions reported at marine plant in occupied Sevastopol, 24 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions and subsequent fires were reported at the southern site of Sevmorzavod in occupied Sevastopol, a major naval city in Russian-occupied Crimea, around 3 a.m. on Sept. 13. Around 24 were reported injured by Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol.

Sevmorzavod is a shipbuilding marine plant in occupied Sevastopol where ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are built and repaired.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the Crimean Bridge was temporarily shut down in the early hours of Sept. 13.

No reason has been given for the closure.

Earlier tonight, Mikhail Razvozhaev said Russian air defense was active. However, a fire erupted at a one of the city's facilities as a result of what he called a “missile attack.”