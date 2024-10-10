Skip to content
Russia responsible for 80% of foreign influence operations in the world, Czech FM says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 9:02 AM 2 min read
Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky talks to the media prior to the start of an EU foreign affairs Ministers meeting in the Europa building, the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is responsible for 80% of all the foreign influence operations in the world, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at a conference in Prague on Oct. 9.

"Russia is currently responsible for 80% of influence operations in the world. This is four times more than the rest of the world combined," Lipavsky said.

According to Lipavsky, Europe needs to gear up its vigilance to counter such threats.

"We need much more determination in the fight against Kremlin influence than we have shown so far. The solution lies in strategic communication, sanctions, exposing crimes, and utilizing existing legal measures," Lipavsky said.

Earlier this week, senior U.S. intelligence officials warned of malign influence campaigns ramping up in the U.S. by their adversaries ahead of the Nov. 5 elections.

U.S. intelligence officials reported that Russia continues to actively run influence campaigns aimed at boosting former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump while undermining the campaign of Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

In August, Mali and Niger severed their diplomatic ties with Ukraine due to what is suspected to be Russian influence in the two countries.

Apart from countering Russian foreign influence in Europe, the Czech Republic is also expected to deliver at least half a million shells to Ukraine by the end of this year within a framework of a Czech-led procurement called the "Czech ammunition initiative."

Ukraine responds after Czech president’s ‘temporary Russian occupation’ comments
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Sept. 24 reiterated that the full withdrawal of Russian troops from all occupied territories is necessary for a “just and lasting peace,” after the president of Czechia said Kyiv should be “realistic” about achieving such a goal. In an interview with The New York Times…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
