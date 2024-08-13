Russia influenced Mali, Niger to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, Foreign Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Niger and Mali's decisions to cut diplomatic ties earlier in August "were not made by these countries alone," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told a Kyiv Independent journalist at a press briefing on Aug. 13.

Responding to the Kyiv Independent's question on the diplomatic work needed after the two West African nations cut ties, Tykhyi said that "it is clear that these decisions were not made by these countries alone."

Mali broke diplomatic ties with Ukraine on Aug. 4 after it accused the country of backing Tuareg-led rebels that inflicted serious losses on Russian Wagner Group mercenaries and Malian soldiers in clashes in the north of Mali.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry described Mali's decision as "hasty" and "regrettable" and said Mali's transitional government has not provided evidence proving Ukraine's involvement in the incidents between Wagner mercenaries and Tuareg rebels.

Niger severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine two days later, referring to "Ukrainian aggression." Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded that Niger's accusations "do not withstand any criticism, are groundless and untrue."

"Mali was the first, Niger was the second to follow Russia's lead," Tykhyi told a Kyiv Independent reporter at the press briefing.

"We are all well aware of these countries' dependence on Russia and their overall ties with Russia," he added.

According to Tykhyi, "this is part of Russian narrative and propaganda – to create an image that Ukraine is allegedly involved in terrorism."

"We regret that these two countries made a rash, short-sighted decision without studying the causes of the incident in northern Mali and without providing substantial evidence or grounds for such a step," Tykhyi said.

Tykhyi emphasized that the decisions to cut ties "will not significantly impact the development of Ukraine's relations with African countries."

The press briefing was held shortly after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba returned from a tour of African countries, including Malawi and Zambia, as Ukraine aims to strengthen ties between Ukraine and the continent.

Responding to another question from the Kyiv Independent on what Ukraine can offer African countries, Tykhyi said that developing diplomatic relations is "mutually beneficial."

For example, Ukraine can assist both Malawi and Zambia with grain shipments, as "both countries are severely affected by drought and climate change," Tykhyi said.

"Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not looking for ways to hook them" and offer goods or services in order to "control these countries," Tykhyi added.

Ukraine also has experience in digitalization and developing digital public services, something that African countries are interested in, according to Tykhyi.

Another sphere of cooperation is energy security. Droughts in Zambia, for example, have caused blackouts due to the impact on hydroelectric power plants.

"We are ready to share our experience on how to develop the energy system and strengthen energy security," Tykhyi said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December 2023 that developing ties with African countries is one of Ukraine's foreign policy priorities for 2024.