Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Foreign Ministry, Africa, Mali, Niger, Ukraine, Russia, Diplomacy
Edit post

Russia influenced Mali, Niger to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, Foreign Ministry says

by Elsa Court and Kateryna Hodunova August 13, 2024 2:56 PM 3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President of Mali Assimi Goita during their bilateral meeting on July 29, 2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Niger and Mali's decisions to cut diplomatic ties earlier in August "were not made by these countries alone," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told a Kyiv Independent journalist at a press briefing on Aug. 13.

Responding to the Kyiv Independent's question on the diplomatic work needed after the two West African nations cut ties, Tykhyi said that "it is clear that these decisions were not made by these countries alone."

Mali broke diplomatic ties with Ukraine on Aug. 4 after it accused the country of backing Tuareg-led rebels that inflicted serious losses on Russian Wagner Group mercenaries and Malian soldiers in clashes in the north of Mali.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry described Mali's decision as "hasty" and "regrettable" and said Mali's transitional government has not provided evidence proving Ukraine's involvement in the incidents between Wagner mercenaries and Tuareg rebels.

Niger severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine two days later, referring to "Ukrainian aggression." Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded that Niger's accusations "do not withstand any criticism, are groundless and untrue."

"Mali was the first, Niger was the second to follow Russia's lead," Tykhyi told a Kyiv Independent reporter at the press briefing.

"We are all well aware of these countries' dependence on Russia and their overall ties with Russia," he added.

Military: Egyptians recruited by Russia fight in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia is known to have targeted men from countries including Cuba, Kazakhstan, Somalia, and Nepal to fight in its army.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

According to Tykhyi, "this is part of Russian narrative and propaganda – to create an image that Ukraine is allegedly involved in terrorism."

"We regret that these two countries made a rash, short-sighted decision without studying the causes of the incident in northern Mali and without providing substantial evidence or grounds for such a step," Tykhyi said.

Tykhyi emphasized that the decisions to cut ties "will not significantly impact the development of Ukraine's relations with African countries."

The press briefing was held shortly after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba returned from a tour of African countries, including  Malawi and Zambia, as Ukraine aims to strengthen ties between Ukraine and the continent.

Responding to another question from the Kyiv Independent on what Ukraine can offer African countries, Tykhyi said that developing diplomatic relations is "mutually beneficial."

For example, Ukraine can assist both Malawi and Zambia with grain shipments, as "both countries are severely affected by drought and climate change," Tykhyi said.

"Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not looking for ways to hook them" and offer goods or services in order to "control these countries," Tykhyi added.

Ukraine also has experience in digitalization and developing digital public services, something that African countries are interested in, according to Tykhyi.

Another sphere of cooperation is energy security.  Droughts in Zambia, for example, have caused blackouts due to the impact on hydroelectric power plants.

"We are ready to share our experience on how to develop the energy system and strengthen energy security," Tykhyi said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December 2023 that developing ties with African countries is one of Ukraine's foreign policy priorities for 2024.

Ghana president says Africa ‘greatest victim’ of Russian invasion’s consequences outside Europe
Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo spoke about how Russia’s invasion has decreased food security in poor countries in his closing statement at Ukraine’s peace summit in Switzerland. “The consequences of the invasion go far beyond the confines of Europe. Indeed in many ways, Africa has been the greate…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Elsa Court, Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.