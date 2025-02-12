Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, India, Russia, Russian Air Force, Su-57, Narendra Modi
Edit post

Russia offers to produce advanced stealth fighter jet for Indian Air Force, Reuters reports

by Dmytro Basmat February 12, 2025 7:01 AM 3 min read
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet flies during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2024, on November 12, 2024 (Fu Tian/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has offered to manufacture its fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jet for the Indian Air Force amid deepening ties between Moscow and New Delhi, Reuters reported on Feb. 11, citing two officials.

The fighter jet, which would be produced in India, comes as informal conversations continue between Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and Indian government officials for the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics, a Russian industry source told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Rosoboronexport confirmed that production of the aircraft may begin as early as this year if India agrees to a deal.

For years, Russia has been the largest arms supplier to India, although sanctions implemented on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine have forced India to search out weapons supplies from Western countries.

The Su-57, Russia’s most modern fighter jet, has faced criticism as being plagued with mechanical challenges. The first non-prototype version crashed during a test flight in December 2019, and has been dubbed by some experts as the "worst of the world’s stealth fighters."

In June 2024, a Russian versions of the aircraft were reportedly damaged after a Ukrainian strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, 589 kilometers from the front line.

India previously withdrew from the project to co-develop and produce the aircraft with Russia.

Despite this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to boost defense spending and production as longstanding regional tensions with Pakistan and China persist.

Russia’s Su-57 – hype vs. reality
In the latest blow to Russia’s military prestige, Ukraine this week claimed to have for the first time struck at least one – and possibly two – of Moscow’s cutting-edge, fifth-generation fighter jets, the Su-57. The aircraft were reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the A…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

While India has maintained its call for a diplomatic resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine, it continues to deepen economic ties with Moscow.

Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July. The two countries identified nine areas for enhanced cooperation, ranging from nuclear energy to medicine.

India and Russia also aim to boost bilateral trade by over 50%, targeting $100 billion annually by 2030.

In December 2024, Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft and Indian refining giant Reliance Industries have finalized a landmark agreement to supply 500,000 barrels of oil daily for the next 10 years, marking the largest energy partnership between the two nations.

Ukraine war latest: ‘We’ll swap one territory for another’ — Zelensky on trade territory in potential peace talks with Russia
Key developments on Feb. 11: * Ukraine could trade territory in potential peace talks with Russia, Zelensky says * Ukraine strikes Russia’s Saratov oil refinery, military confirms * US won’t send troops to Ukraine, Pentagon chief says * North Korea has sent 200 long-range artillery guns to Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:42 PM

US-based CourtAvenue acquires Ukrainian AI firm BotsCrew.

CourtAvenue, an American artificial intelligence solutions company ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., has acquired a controlling stake in BotsCrew, a Ukrainian company that develops chatbots for business, BotsCrew announced in a press release on Feb. 11.
6:02 PM  (Updated: )

US Treasury Secretary to visit Ukraine, meet Zelensky.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine this week to discuss a potential deal between Kyiv and Washington on critical minerals, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 11, citing undisclosed sources.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.