Russia not ready for Kursk Oblast counteroffensive, Estonian official says

There is no evidence that Russia has sufficient forces in Kursk Oblast to launch a counteroffensive in the region, Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Puusepp, deputy chief of staff of the Estonian Defense Forces division, told local media on Aug. 16.

Less than two weeks into Ukraine's cross-border offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops hold over 80 settlements in the region while continuing to advance.

Puusepp told the Estonian outlet ERR that Ukraine caught Russia by surprise, leaving Moscow's troops unable "to respond effectively" to the incursion.

"According to Russian social media reports, the Russian Armed Forces are expected to launch a counteroffensive soon," Puusepp said.

"However, there are no indications yet that the Russian Armed Forces have enough forces and areas to deploy such significant actions."

Russian authorities declared a state of emergency in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts amid Kyiv's continued advance in the border regions, but have attempted to downplay Ukraine's success in taking Russian territory.

Russia has officially labeled its defensive actions in Kursk Oblast a "counter-terrorism" operation as part of its effort to minimize the scale of Ukraine's incursion.

According to Puusepp, Russian forces were not prepared for Ukraine's incursion and also face "command problems" in Kursk Oblast.

"(T)he actions taken are of a defensive nature, that is, they set up defensive lines, move units," he said.

Russian forces have been attempting to bolster their defenses in Kursk Oblast since Ukraine launched its offensive on Aug. 6. Job advertisements are now offering Russian workers up to $4,000 to dig trenches in the region.

Kyiv has said the goal of the incursion is not to occupy Russian lands, but to divert Russian reinforcements from the front and prevent cross-border attacks.