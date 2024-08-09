Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, Estonia
Edit post

Kursk region incursion may force Russia to redeploy troops, Estonian intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2024 4:13 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The entrance of the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant Photo/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region may force Moscow to redeploy troops from other sectors, said Janek Kesselmann, the deputy commander of the Estonian Military Intelligence Center, in comments reported by ERR on Aug. 9.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces were fighting Ukrainian soldiers on the western outskirts of the town of Sudzha as Kyiv's incursion continues into the fourth day.

"It is likely that Russia's Armed Forces were not prepared for a Ukrainian offensive in this area, and the attack came as a surprise to them," Kesselmann said.

According to unofficial reports, Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 15 kilometers (9 miles) into the Kursk region. Kesselmann does not rule out that Ukraine could have partially crossed the second line of defense in the Kursk region.

"Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region is likely to lead to the redeployment of Russian units from other areas to support the defensive actions of Russian Federation units and counterattacks against Ukraine's forces in the area," he added.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on Aug. 9 that the situation in the Kursk region has been declared a "federal emergency."

The battles are ongoing "a few dozen kilometers" from Kurchatov in the Kursk region, claimed the town's mayor, Igor Korpunkov. The town is located some 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Ukraine's Sumy Oblast and hosts the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily attacks since Russian troops were pushed out of the oblast and back across the border in April 2022.

Kyiv has so far maintained a policy of silence, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 8 that "Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done." He did not directly mention the incursion into the Kursk region.

Ukraine’s unprecedented attack on Kursk Oblast brings war back to Russian soil
Russian sovereign territory is once again under attack after Ukrainian forces launched an ambitious operation across the state border in Kursk Oblast in large numbers on Aug. 6. This time, the attack is led not primarily by small units of pro-Ukraine Russian nationals and other assorted foreign for…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:28 PM

Statistics service: Inflation drops to 0% in July.

After several large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the spring and summer, the rise in electricity prices in June fueled both consumer and industrial price inflation in Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.