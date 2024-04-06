General Staff: Russia has lost 446,690 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 446,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 6.

This number includes 790 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,057 tanks, 13,497 armored fighting vehicles, 14,992 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,262 artillery systems, 1,032 multiple launch rocket systems, 749 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,895 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.