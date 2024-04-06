Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 446,690 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 9:07 AM 1 min read
A soldier from a Ukrainian assault brigade.
A soldier from a Ukrainian assault brigade walks across a muddy road used to transport and position British-made L118 105mm Howitzers on March 4, 2023, near Bakhmut, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 446,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 6.

This number includes 790 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,057 tanks, 13,497 armored fighting vehicles, 14,992 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,262 artillery systems, 1,032 multiple launch rocket systems, 749 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,895 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UPDATE: 6 killed, 10 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv
Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of April 6, killing six people and injuring ten others, Kharkiv city mayor Ihor Terekhov stated via Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.