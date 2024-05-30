Updated: Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv kill 3, injure 16

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian missile attacks on the Novobavarsky neighborhood of Kharkiv, killed three people and injuring 16 others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported in the early hours of May 31.

Russian forces attacked a multi-storey residential building in the city of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring 13 others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Another person, a security guard at a sewing workshop, was also killed in a strike on a different location within the city, Suspilne reported.

No details were provided on the third fatality.

According to Suspilne, Russian missiles struck three locations within the city - a five-storey residential building, a sewing workshop, and a local shop.

As of 2:00 a.m. local time, at least person was killed and another two hospitalized, including a 12-year old boy, as a result of the attack on the residential building. Emergency crews are currently on scene and have said that more victims may be stuck underneath the rubble.

Two separate 12-year old children were injured in the attack, Suspilne reported.

The strike, which occurred around midnight local time, damaged three of the five floors of the building while causing a fire to break out, Suspilne reported.

Syniehubov said on Telegram that a subsequent strike on the same location within the city was a 'double-tap' attack - wherein Russian forces wait for first responders and law enforcement to arrive, before hitting the same place again to inflict greater damage. At least one emergency medical worker was injured as a result of the attack.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

On May 25, Russian forces attacked a Kharkiv hypermarket killing 19 and injuring 48.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.