News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Updated: Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv kill 3, injure 16

by Dmytro Basmat May 31, 2024 1:28 AM 2 min read
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 25: A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. On the morning of March 22, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the attack, the city was temporarily left without electricity. About 700,000 consumers were left without electricity. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian missile attacks on the Novobavarsky neighborhood of Kharkiv, killed three people and injuring 16 others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported in the early hours of May 31.

Russian forces attacked a multi-storey residential building in the city of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring 13 others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Another person, a security guard at a sewing workshop, was also killed in a strike on a different location within the city, Suspilne reported.

No details were provided on the third fatality.

According to Suspilne, Russian missiles struck three locations within the city - a five-storey residential building, a sewing workshop, and a local shop.

As of 2:00 a.m. local time, at least person was killed and another two hospitalized, including a 12-year old boy, as a result of the attack on the residential building. Emergency crews are currently on scene and have said that more victims may be stuck underneath the rubble.

Two separate 12-year old children were injured in the attack, Suspilne reported.

The strike, which occurred around midnight local time, damaged three of the five floors of the building while causing a fire to break out, Suspilne reported.

Syniehubov said on Telegram that a subsequent strike on the same location within the city was a 'double-tap' attack - wherein Russian forces wait for first responders and law enforcement to arrive, before hitting the same place again to inflict greater damage. At least one emergency medical worker was injured as a result of the attack.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

On May 25, Russian forces attacked a Kharkiv hypermarket killing 19 and injuring 48.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.