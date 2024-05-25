Skip to content
Russia launches missile attack against Kharkiv Oblast

by Rachel Amran May 25, 2024 5:50 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian first responders work at the site of a Russian missile attack on a publishing factory in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 23, 2024. The destroyed books are seen shattered on the ground. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Russian forces launched missile attacks against Kharkiv Oblast overnight on May 25, damaging an educational institution, regional authorities reported.

At around 1:oo a.m. local time, Russian forces launched four missile attacks against the region. The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported that S-300 ballistic missiles were deployed.

No casualties were reported.

A lyceum building, 15 private cars, and the facade of a nine-story residential building were damaged in the Slobidskyi district.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow's forces had managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions at the hands of Russian troops.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.