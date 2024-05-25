Russia launches missile attack against Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched missile attacks against Kharkiv Oblast overnight on May 25, damaging an educational institution, regional authorities reported.

At around 1:oo a.m. local time, Russian forces launched four missile attacks against the region. The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported that S-300 ballistic missiles were deployed.

No casualties were reported.

A lyceum building, 15 private cars, and the facade of a nine-story residential building were damaged in the Slobidskyi district.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow's forces had managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions at the hands of Russian troops.