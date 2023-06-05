Russian forces launch guided bombs at Toretsk city center, injuring 6 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Six people were injured on June 5 after Russia launched guided bombs at the city center of Toretsk, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to officials, a 71-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman, and a 45-year-old man have all been hospitalized due to shrapnel injuries.

Three law enforcement officers passing through the area also suffered concussions as a result of the attack.

Russian forces launched two FAB-250 bombs at the city center, damaging an educational institution, a residential high-rise building, an administrative building, a bank, and other civilian infrastructure.



The threat posed by Russia's guided bombs is more challenging to counter as they can be launched from distances beyond the effective range of Ukraine's air defense systems.

