Russian forces launch guided bombs at Toretsk city center, injuring 6 people

by Kate Tsurkan June 5, 2023 3:55 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a guided bomb attack in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on June 5, 2023. (Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office / Facebook)
Six people were injured on June 5 after Russia launched guided bombs at the city center of Toretsk, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to officials, a 71-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman, and a 45-year-old man have all been hospitalized due to shrapnel injuries.

Three law enforcement officers passing through the area also suffered concussions as a result of the attack.

Russian forces launched two FAB-250 bombs at the city center, damaging an educational institution, a residential high-rise building, an administrative building, a bank, and other civilian infrastructure.

The threat posed by Russia's guided bombs is more challenging to counter as they can be launched from distances beyond the effective range of Ukraine's air defense systems.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
