Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia dops 9 aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast's Beryslav district

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 16, 2023 10:10 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five Russian Sukhoi attack planes carried out an attack against four settlements in Kherson Oblast's Beryslav district on Oct. 16, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The governor wrote on his Telegram channel that details on the consequences of the attack are being established.

The city of Beryslav lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, some 70 kilometers east of the regional capital.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the river's west bank in November 2022.

On Oct. 15, Russian forces dropped 13 guided bombs on Kherson Oblast, hitting critical infrastructure and causing partial blackout and water supply interruptions.

SBU: 57 collaborators involved in the torture of Ukrainians in Kherson Oblast identified
An investigation revealed the identities of 57 Ukrainians who collaborated with Russian forces to detain and torture local civilians in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Oct. 16.
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
