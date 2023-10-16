Russia dops 9 aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast's Beryslav district

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five Russian Sukhoi attack planes carried out an attack against four settlements in Kherson Oblast's Beryslav district on Oct. 16, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The governor wrote on his Telegram channel that details on the consequences of the attack are being established.

The city of Beryslav lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, some 70 kilometers east of the regional capital.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the river's west bank in November 2022.

On Oct. 15, Russian forces dropped 13 guided bombs on Kherson Oblast, hitting critical infrastructure and causing partial blackout and water supply interruptions.