Official: Partial blackout in Kherson as Russia struck critical infrastructure

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Kherson with two guided bombs, causing a partial blackout and running water supply interruptions, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, reported in a series of Telegram posts on Oct. 15.

Large-scale explosions were reported in the city.

The official said Russian forces struck the regional capital with KAB guided bombs within 30 minutes earlier in the morning.

Russia used a Sukhoi Su-34 medium-range fighter bomber to launch aerial bombs, according to the report.

Mrochko hasn’t specified the type of KAB guided bombs used against Kherson.

Russia's KAB “smart” bombs, ranging from KAB-250 and KAB-500 to KAB-1500, can be laser-guided or satellite-guided. The KAB-500L, equipped with a high-explosive warhead, is frequently used in Russia's war against Ukraine, although multiple types of KAB bombs have been used.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, causing civilian casualties.