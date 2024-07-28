Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Russia
Edit post

Russia launched over 700 aerial bombs, 100 Shahed drones at Ukraine over past week, Zelensky says

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 28, 2024 11:47 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo. A local resident walks past apartment buildings destroyed by air bomb in the village of Ocheretyne not far from Avdiivka town in the Donetsk region, on April 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces have used over 700 guided aerial bombs and more than 100 Shahed-type drones to attack Ukraine in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 28.

Russian air attacks against four Ukrainian regions killed 11 people and wounded another 41 only in the past day, according to regional authorities.

In his post on Telegram, Zelensky said that Ukrainians "suffer daily from Russian terror" and "deserve fair and reliable protection from it."

The Ukrainian president called on allies to provide Kyiv with long-range weapons and air defense equipment, adding that "each concrete decision of the partners to strengthen our force is able to save people's lives."

While Ukraine does not have permission to fire Western-made long-range weapons at Russian territory, the embattled country frequently launches drone attacks, mainly using domestically produced weapons.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) attacked three airfields deep inside Russia with drones overnight on July 27, damaging a Russian supersonic bomber plane, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

Sabotage operations against Russian infrastructure and military facilities are also commonplace, conducted both by Ukrainian intelligence and partisan groups.

Three Russian helicopters were damaged over the past week as a result of sabotage operations coordinated by (HUR), a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on July 27.

F-16s are on their way to Ukraine – here’s how they can help fight Russia
After a long wait, F-16 fighter jets are finally on their way to Ukraine. “Those jets will be flying in the skies of Ukraine this summer to make sure that Ukraine can continue to effectively defend itself against Russian aggression,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on July
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.