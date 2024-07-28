Russia launched over 700 aerial bombs, 100 Shahed drones at Ukraine over past week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have used over 700 guided aerial bombs and more than 100 Shahed-type drones to attack Ukraine in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 28.

Russian air attacks against four Ukrainian regions killed 11 people and wounded another 41 only in the past day, according to regional authorities.

In his post on Telegram, Zelensky said that Ukrainians "suffer daily from Russian terror" and "deserve fair and reliable protection from it."

The Ukrainian president called on allies to provide Kyiv with long-range weapons and air defense equipment, adding that "each concrete decision of the partners to strengthen our force is able to save people's lives."

While Ukraine does not have permission to fire Western-made long-range weapons at Russian territory, the embattled country frequently launches drone attacks, mainly using domestically produced weapons.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) attacked three airfields deep inside Russia with drones overnight on July 27, damaging a Russian supersonic bomber plane, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

Sabotage operations against Russian infrastructure and military facilities are also commonplace, conducted both by Ukrainian intelligence and partisan groups.

Three Russian helicopters were damaged over the past week as a result of sabotage operations coordinated by (HUR), a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on July 27.