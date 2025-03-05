The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, Dagestan, Terrorism, North Caucasus
Edit post

Russia launches counter-terrorist operation in Dagestan, kills 4, authorities claim

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2025 9:11 AM 2 min read
A general view of the parlament in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia, on April 25, 2013. (Sergey Rassulov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities killed four militants overnight on March 5 in a counter-terrorist operation in Dagestan aimed against the Islamic State terrorist organization, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee claimed.

The militants "were planning to commit a terrorist act at a facility of the regional administration of the Russian Interior Ministry in the (Dagestani) city of Kaspiysk," the committee said in a statement.

"There were no casualties among the civilian population or losses among law enforcement personnel."

The statement came after reports of an attack by a group of unknown assailants against a police station in Makhachkala, the region's capital. A counter-terrorist operation was announced at 0:25 a.m. local time.

Russia's predominantly Muslim Republic of Dagestan, lying in the North Caucasus, has seen a number of terrorist attacks by Islamic radicals and clashes with security forces over the past years.

During one such attack in June 2024, 17 police officers and five civilians were killed, along with five perpetrators who opened fire against snagoygues and churches in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala.

Following the operation on March 5, Russian authorities claimed they had discovered grenade launchers, improvised explosive devices, grenades, machine guns, a pistol, and ammunition at the site of the skirmish and in a nearby cache.

"According to available data, the gang's activities were coordinated by members of the Islamic State," the committee said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Russia suffered one of its deadliest terrorist attacks in March 2024 when several assailants linked to the Islamic State opened fire in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, killing 145 people.

Author: Martin Fornusek

