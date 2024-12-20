Skip to content
Russian Central Bank, Russia, Russian Economy, Elvira Nabiullina, Vladimir Putin
Russia keeps key interest rate at 21%, defying expert expectations

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 20, 2024 6:31 PM 2 min read
Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina participates in the annual investment forum "Russia calling," on Dec. 7, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Vladimir Pesnya/Epsilon/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Central Bank decided on Dec. 20 to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 21%, contrary to expert expectations of an increase, Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency reported.

To rein in accelerating inflation fueled by war spending, Russia's Central Bank has been raising its interest rate from 7.5% in July 2023 to the current 21% - the highest level since the early 2000s.

The tight monetary policy of Elvira Nabiullina, the Central Bank's chief, has drawn criticism from businesses in Russia's military-industrial complex. On Dec. 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin also mentioned the problem, saying that some experts believe that the central bank should have started using tools other than rate hikes to fight inflation.

Most analysts, including those polled by Russian media outlet RBC, anticipated a hike of 200 basis points to 23%.

Ahead of the decision, major Russian banks raised savings deposit yields to 24-25% per annum, reflecting expectations of tighter monetary policy.

The Central Bank said that, based on inflation and credit trends, the feasibility of raising the rate further would be assessed at its next meeting.

Nabiullina has been involved in a conflict over rate hikes with Sergei Chemezov, the influential CEO of the state-owned defense giant Rostec.

"If we continue working this way, most enterprises will essentially go bankrupt," Chemezov said in October, commenting on increases in the Central Bank's rate.

Former economic advisor and opposition politician Vladimir Milov told the Kyiv Independent in November that both sides have valid concerns.

"Chemezov is right that businesses will have to shut down at such a (high interest) rate," he told the Kyiv Independent, "Nabiullina is right that the rate cannot be cut because in that case there will be hyperinflation like in Turkey."

He continued that "there is only one way out — finish the war and withdraw Russian troops" from Ukraine.

The balance between controlling inflation and maintaining economic stability remains a critical challenge for Russia’s Central Bank, as the war economy continues to strain the nation's financial system.

Can Russia sustain its war effort as ruble plummets, inflation soars?
With the purchasing power of the Russian ruble hitting the lowest point since March 2022, the economic toll of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine becomes glaring. Russia’s expanding spending on the war has fueled inflation, prompting Russia’s Central Bank to hike its interest rate to the highest le…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Comments

