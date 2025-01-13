Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Iran
Edit post

Russia, Iran to sign strategic partnership agreement on Jan. 17

by Martin Fornusek January 13, 2025 2:20 PM 2 min read
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on Oct. 11, 2024. (Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, will sign a strategic partnership agreement during the latter's visit to Russia on Jan. 17, the Kremlin's press service said.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss expanding Russian-Iranian bilateral cooperation in "trade, investment, transport, logistics, humanitarian sphere, and current issues on the regional and international agenda," the statement read.

In December 2024, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced plans to pen the deal by the end of January. The agreement is expected to cement the growing military and political partnership between Russia and Iran.

According to The Moscow Times, the Russian-Iranian partnership agreement will focus on transport, energy, defense, and regional cooperation. The North-South Transport Corridor, an infrastructure project connecting Russia, Iran, and several other countries, is expected to be one of the "central pillars" of the partnership.

Moscow has been Tehran's traditional partner, but their cooperation only intensified after the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022. Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukrainian cities, as well as short-range ballistic missiles.

With Iran's assistance, Russia has begun producing its own variants of Shahed drones called Geran-2.

Iran and Russia have also been at the forefront of confronting what they see as the Western-led global order, with namely Tehran sponsoring militant groups in the Middle East attacking the West's allies.

Their alliance suffered a major blow last December when Syrian rebels ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad, who was supported by both Russia and Iran.

Last June, Putin signed a similar partnership agreement with North Korea, under which both parties agreed to military support each other in case of an armed attack. Months after the deal was signed, North Korea dispatched up to 12,000 troops to help fend off a Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast.

What Iran’s ballistic missiles, in Russia’s hands, could mean for Ukraine
Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 6, a move the U.S. has described as a “dramatic escalation” in Tehran’s support for Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine. The White House said it was “alarmed” by reports of the transfer, but what the
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Lithuania to deliver 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week.

Sakaliene's statement came shortly after the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that thousands of drones, which were to be delivered to Ukraine several months ago, are still in Lithuanian warehouses as their delivery is delayed by bureaucratic obstacles.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.