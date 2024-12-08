This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Syria, Bashar al-Assad, Middle East, Russia
Edit post

Rebels enter Damascus, Assad reportedly flees capital

by Dmytro Basmat and Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2024 5:03 AM 3 min read
Anti-regime armed groups advancing in Syria's strategically important province of Homs, the gateway to the capital Damascus, reach the inner parts of the city center in Homs, Syria on Dec. 6, 2024. (Izettin Kasim/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane out of Damascus on Dec. 8 as rebel forces swept into the capital, two senior army officers told Reuters.

The Syrian government has not officially confirmed the claims. Assad's destination is unknown, the officials told Reuters.

Rebel forces reportedly entered Damascus in the early hours of Dec. 8, taking over the state TV and radio headquarters to broadcast the end of Assad's regime. Opposition fighters also said they had freed all prisoners at the nearby Sednaya Prison near the capital.

Scenes of chaos unfolded at Damascus Airport as residents attempted to flee the rebel advance.

Assad's fall comes less than two weeks after a coalition of rebel forces launched a surprise offensive in late November, seizing major cities across the country. Before the sudden advance, the civil war in Syria had been largely dormant for almost a decade.

Opposition forces reportedly encircled Damascus throughout the day on Dec. 7, pushing through the southern communities of Maadamiyah, Jaramana, and Daraya. Rebels on Dec. 7 also captured the strategic city of Homs, cutting Assad off from the Mediterranean coast and key Russian military bases.

Assad's office said on Dec. 7 that the president had not fled Damascus, and had ordered the army to reinforce the capital.

As rebel forces blazed through the country, Russia, one of Assad's key allies, promised to continue aiding the Syrian government.

Moscow is doing everything in its power "not to allow terrorists to prevail," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Dec. 7. Despite these assurances, Lavrov said he was "not in the business of guessing what is going to happen" in Syria.

Russia has targeted Syrian cities with multiple airstrikes in the last week in an effort to push back rebel forces, but more aggressive military support for Assad may be limited by Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Dec. 7 that the speed and scope of the rebel offensive was a result of the current weakness of Assad's allies. Russia is unable to deliver military aid to the Syrian government while its forces stage their own grinding advance in eastern Ukraine, he said.

Satellite imagery suggests that Russia has already withdrawn all vessels from the Tartus Naval Base, Moscow's only naval base in the Mediterranean.

Russia has provided military aid to Syria since 2015, committing warplanes, tanks, artillery, and ground troops in an effort to prop up Assad's regime. This military intervention was a major reason Assad was able to capture Aleppo, the nation's second-largest city, in 2016 after hears of fighting.

Human rights groups have documented numerous war crimes committed by Russian forces in Syria.

Fall of Aleppo deals blow to Russia’s Middle East clout, may indirectly strengthen Ukraine’s hand
The shock capture of Aleppo by Syrian forces opposed to Bashar al-Assad in recent days has dealt a humiliating blow to the regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. The surprise offensive has also indirectly helped Ukraine, analysts say. “This is really quit…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov




Authors: Dmytro Basmat, Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
