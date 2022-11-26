Russia has killed 32 civilians in Kherson since the city's liberation

This audio is created with AI assistance

National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said on Nov. 26 that 32 civilians have been killed in Kherson since Nov. 9, when Russian forces were forced to withdraw from the city that they had occupied for eight months.

Since then, Russian troops have been shelling Kherson frequently. On Nov. 24 alone, the Russian military carried out 17 attacks on the city, killing seven and injuring 21 people.

Klymenko added that seven police departments resumed their work in the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast, four of them in the city of Kherson.

The police's deminining officers have checked 450 hectares of land in Kherson Oblast and removed some 3,500 explosives.

"It saved hundreds or even thousands of people's lives," he said.