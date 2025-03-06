The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia formally appoints new ambassador to US

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2025 11:03 AM 2 min read
The flag of Russia flies in front of the Russian embassy on Oct. 3, 2024, in Washington, U.S. (Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 6 appointing Alexander Darchiev as Russia's new ambassador to Washington.

Darchiev, a veteran diplomat with a half-decade of experience in Washington, previously served as Russia's ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021 and later as the director of the North American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The U.S. approved his appointment last month amid renewed diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Russia. A Russian delegation met U.S. officials in Istanbul on Feb. 27 for a second round of talks, following an initial meeting in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

While the first meeting reportedly focused on Moscow's war against Ukraine, the second round did not include discussions on the war, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Istanbul discussions centered on embassy operations.

The previous Russian ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, was dismissed from his post on Oct. 10, 2024.

Under former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, the U.S. had largely severed official diplomatic contacts with Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump's return to office has shifted U.S. foreign policy. His administration engages more directly with Moscow while adopting a more critical stance toward Ukraine. Trump has also paused military and intelligence sharing with Kyiv to pressure Ukraine to enter peace talks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

