Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Russia fails to fulfill its Kharkiv operation, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 8, 2024 9:04 PM 2 min read
In this aerial view, smoke rises from the Ukrainian border city of in Vovchansk, Ukraine, on May 17, 2024. Ukraine has been evacuating civilians from around Vovchansk as Russian forces advance in the area and are bombarding the city daily with heavy artillery. (Libkos/Getty Images)
Russian troops failed their Kharkiv Oblast offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on June 8 after meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Moscow launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast, where it reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukraine halted the advance near the first line of defense.

"A very significant result is that the Russian army failed. The direction is strengthened. And it will be strengthened more," Zelensky said.

Russia has reduced offensive operations in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast despite eyeing a further advance, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said earlier in the day.

Ukrainian troops are restraining Russian forces "as much as possible" and destroying their units, according to Zelensky.

Since launching a new offensive, Russia reportedly controls a handful of villages on two separate axes in Kharkiv Oblast, one near the town of Vovchansk and the other near Lyptsi village.

Ukrainian forces control "most of Vovchansk" as of June 8, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on national television. The town is described by Ukrainian officials as almost destroyed, while Russia keeps attacking other neighboring settlements, inflicting civilian casualties.

The most difficult battlefield situation is reportedly in Donetsk Oblast. Russia is continuing to push on multiple directions, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update.

“We are working to provide more reserves for our army,” Zelensky added.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
