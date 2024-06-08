Russia fails to fulfill its Kharkiv operation, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops failed their Kharkiv Oblast offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on June 8 after meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Moscow launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast, where it reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukraine halted the advance near the first line of defense.

"A very significant result is that the Russian army failed. The direction is strengthened. And it will be strengthened more," Zelensky said.

Russia has reduced offensive operations in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast despite eyeing a further advance, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said earlier in the day.

Ukrainian troops are restraining Russian forces "as much as possible" and destroying their units, according to Zelensky.

Since launching a new offensive, Russia reportedly controls a handful of villages on two separate axes in Kharkiv Oblast, one near the town of Vovchansk and the other near Lyptsi village.

Ukrainian forces control "most of Vovchansk" as of June 8, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on national television. The town is described by Ukrainian officials as almost destroyed, while Russia keeps attacking other neighboring settlements, inflicting civilian casualties.

The most difficult battlefield situation is reportedly in Donetsk Oblast. Russia is continuing to push on multiple directions, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update.

“We are working to provide more reserves for our army,” Zelensky added.