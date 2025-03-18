Russian negotiator says he expects talks with Musk on space, tech

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said he expects Russia to hold talks with U.S. billionaire and President Donald Trump's ally Elon Musk in the near future, the pro-state news agency RBK reported on March 18.

The comments come amid warming ties between the U.S. and Russia as the Trump administration signaled intent to renew bilateral relations and boost economic cooperation.

Dmitriev, one of Russia's negotiators during talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, said that the possible meeting with Musk would concern technological development and the "future of humanity."

"I think that there will undoubtedly be a discussion with Musk (about Mars flights) in the near future," the Russian official said at a business forum, according to Reuters.

Musk is the founder and CEO of the SpaceX space technology company. The billionaire recently announced plans to have his Starship spacecraft depart for Mars by the end of 2026.

According to Dmitriev, Russia also seeks cooperation with Musk and SpaceX in developing Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, and state-run nuclear energy company Rosatom.

Musk has yet to comment on the potential meeting.

Dmitriev's comments come as Trump is set to call Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine, seen as a step toward a broader peace agreement.