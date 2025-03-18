The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Elon Musk, Tech, SpaceX, Business
Edit post

Russian negotiator says he expects talks with Musk on space, tech

by Martin Fornusek March 18, 2025 3:10 PM 2 min read
Tech billionaire Elon Musk leaves a meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC on March 5, 2025. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said he expects Russia to hold talks with U.S. billionaire and President Donald Trump's ally Elon Musk in the near future, the pro-state news agency RBK reported on March 18.

The comments come amid warming ties between the U.S. and Russia as the Trump administration signaled intent to renew bilateral relations and boost economic cooperation.

Dmitriev, one of Russia's negotiators during talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, said that the possible meeting with Musk would concern technological development and the "future of humanity."

"I think that there will undoubtedly be a discussion with Musk (about Mars flights) in the near future," the Russian official said at a business forum, according to Reuters.

Musk is the founder and CEO of the SpaceX space technology company. The billionaire recently announced plans to have his Starship spacecraft depart for Mars by the end of 2026.

According to Dmitriev, Russia also seeks cooperation with Musk and SpaceX in developing Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, and state-run nuclear energy company Rosatom.

Musk has yet to comment on the potential meeting.

Dmitriev's comments come as Trump is set to call Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine, seen as a step toward a broader peace agreement.

Critical Ukraine coverage at risk as Trump slashes Radio Free Europe funding
The U.S. decision to cut off funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty came as a surprise for the outlet’s newsroom, a source in the RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service told the Kyiv Independent. “We understood that the U.S. president, to put it mildly, does not like us,
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

1:13 PM

EU approves over $2 billion in economic support for Moldova.

The Reform and Growth Facility, which includes 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in low-interest loans and 385 million euros ($420 million) in grants, will cover the period of 2025-2027 and is part of the EU's long-term Moldova Growth Plan.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.