Updated: 1 killed, 3 injured in Russia's attack on Ternopil

by Sonya Bandouil December 2, 2024 7:24 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Ternopil, Ukraine, on Dec. 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: The story was updated with the latest casualty figures from the State Emergency Service.

A Russian drone attack on Ternopil during the night of Dec. 2 caused a fire in a residential building and resulted in casualties, local officials reported.

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal said that a drone struck the top floor of a high-rise building, with flames engulfing several floors and partially damaging others.

The attack killed at least one person and injured three, the State Emergency Service said.

Emergency and rescue teams worked through the night to extinguish the fire and assist the injured while temporary shelters were prepared for displaced residents.

"Doctors are doing everything possible to save the wounded," Nadal said.

Ternopil is a city in western Ukraine with a population of roughly 225,000. Lying hundreds of kilometers from the front line, the city is not a common target of Russian attacks.

5 injured by Russian drone during humanitarian aid distribution in Mykolaiv Oblast
A Russian drone attacked the village of Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast while humanitarian aid was being distributed there on Nov. 25, Governor Vitalli Kim reported.
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.
