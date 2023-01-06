Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs

Russia continues its assault of Nikopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 8:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used heavy artillery to strike the Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivka communities in the Nikopol region of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 6, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

Reznichenko said that several private houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged. A farm building was also destroyed. No casualties were reported.

Earlier, a 64-year-old man injured in Russia's shelling of Nikopol on Jan. 4 died in the hospital.

Ukrainian-held Nikopol sits across the 10-kilometer-wide Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces since March 4.

Russian troops have used the plant as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
