Russia claims 10 Ukrainian drones downed in Krasnodar Krai

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry reported on April 14 that air defense had downed 10 Ukrainian drones over Krasnodar Krai.



The drones were recorded at 7 a.m. local time in the region, according to the Defense Ministry.



Kyiv has not publicly commented on the attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Krasnodar Krai is located next to occupied Crimea. Ukraine has reportedly launched waves of drones in recent months, targeting oil refineries and industrial facilities in Russia, often in regions close to the Ukrainian border.



On April 12, Russia's Defense Ministry reported downing four drones over Rostov Oblast and one over Belgorod Oblast in an overnight attack.



Later on April 12, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have downed nine Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Oblast.



The Russian independent outlet Meduza reported that Ukraine damaged a building belonging to Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom in Belgorod Oblast.