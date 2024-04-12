Media claim drone attack on Russia's Belgorod damages Gazprom administrative building

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone strike on Belgorod on April 12 damaged an administrative building of a "resource supply company," injuring two people, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

The Russian independent outlet Meduza reported that the building in question belongs to Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom. The outlet published the location and a picture of the damaged building, citing local Telegram channels.

The building appears to have suffered damage to its facade.

Russia's Defense Ministry alleged that on April 12, its forces downed nine Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Oblast.

Gladkov said that firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and the two injured people were taken to the hospital.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Ukrainian officials have not publicly commented on the incident.

The news comes only one day after Russia launched a massive strike against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which hit Ukrainian gas storage facilities and completely destroyed a thermal power plant.

Russian forces have been conducting a campaign against Ukraine's critical infrastructure since March, hoping to knock out the country's power grid amid dwindling air defense ammunition.