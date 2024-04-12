Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Gazprom, Russia, Belgorod, Drone attacks, Energy
Edit post

Media claim drone attack on Russia's Belgorod damages Gazprom administrative building

by Martin Fornusek April 12, 2024 3:29 PM 1 min read
A building damaged in a purported Ukrainian drone strike in Belgorod, Russia, on April 12, 2024. (Russian Telegram channels via Meduza)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Ukrainian drone strike on Belgorod on April 12 damaged an administrative building of a "resource supply company," injuring two people, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

The Russian independent outlet Meduza reported that the building in question belongs to Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom. The outlet published the location and a picture of the damaged building, citing local Telegram channels.

The building appears to have suffered damage to its facade.

Russia's Defense Ministry alleged that on April 12, its forces downed nine Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Oblast.

Gladkov said that firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and the two injured people were taken to the hospital.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Ukrainian officials have not publicly commented on the incident.

The news comes only one day after Russia launched a massive strike against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which hit Ukrainian gas storage facilities and completely destroyed a thermal power plant.

Russian forces have been conducting a campaign against Ukraine's critical infrastructure since March, hoping to knock out the country's power grid amid dwindling air defense ammunition.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches large-scale attack, destroys critical energy infrastructure
Key updates on April 11: * Russia launches large-scale attack across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure * Parliament passes mobilization bill in second reading * Mayor: Russia’s war causes at least $2.9 billion in damages to Mykolaiv * Russian attack on Mykolaiv kills 4, injures 5 * Ground…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:34 PM

Ukraine opens embassies in Ivory Coast, DRC.

Ukraine has opened an embassy in Ivory Coast, a day after opening an embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on April 12.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:59 AM

Lukashenko, Putin hold 4-hour meeting in Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a nearly four-hour meeting until late on April 11, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
4:34 AM

Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes.

In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to its administrative center, Uzhhorod.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.