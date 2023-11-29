Russia claims Ukrainian drone downed near Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defenses downed an attack drone on approach toward Russia's capital on Nov. 29, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed.

Russia's defense ministry reported that a Ukrainian drone was shot down at 7:30 a.m. local time above the Podolsk area, some 20 kilometers south of Moscow.

No damage or casualties were recorded at the impact site of the drone's debris, Sobyanin claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the alleged incident.

Ukraine reportedly attacked Russia with about 35 drones overnight on Nov. 26 in response to Russia's mass Shahed attack against Ukraine a day earlier.

Ukrainian drones were aimed at targets in Moscow and its oblast, as well as in Tula and Smolensk. Russia claimed that it had shot down 24 Ukrainian drones.