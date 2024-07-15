Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone attack early on July 15 targeted a coastal area south of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, claimed Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed head of the occupied city.

The news comes against the backdrop of multiple reports of Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia overnight.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot down at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at 6:20 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed as many as six drones over Crimea.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel wrote that local residents heard at least eight explosions and reported hits at Cape Fiolent.

The targeted area was a base for a Russian military unit, which is equipped with S-300 or S-400 air defense systems, the channel claimed.

Ukraine has not commented on the attacks. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

According to Crimean Wind, the Russian military unit is located near cottages, which resulted in one of them being damaged by drone debris.

Kyiv has carried out a series of successful attacks against Crimea in recent months, often targeting air defense batteries.

Federico Borsari, a Leonardo Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), told the Kyiv Independent on June 12 that the string of Ukrainian strikes against occupied Crimea may help degrade Russian air defenses in the area and decrease the threat to Ukrainian tactical aviation.