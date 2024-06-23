Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukrainian attack, Ukrainian military, Belgorod, Ukraine
General Staff: Ukrainian forces hit command post in Russia’s Belgorod region

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 23, 2024 12:59 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking news article and is being updated.

Ukraine’s military struck a command post of a Russian motorized rifle regiment in Nekhoteyevka in the Belgorod region, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported early on June 23.

Nekhoteyevka is a village near the Russian-Ukrainian border located around 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Belgorod.

The strike was carried out by Ukraine’s Air Force in cooperation with other branches of the military, according to the General Staff.

"As a result of combat work, explosions were recorded. The target was successfully hit," reads the report. The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify this information.

The General Staff did not provide any further details on the attack.

Zelensky on strikes inside Russia: ‘It works, just as we expected’
President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the success of strikes inside Russia with Western-supplied weapons, saying the ability to hit “Russian terrorists’ positions and launchers near the border… truly matters.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

An hour after the General Staff's report, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, reported via Telegram on multiple strikes against his region but did not mention any attack on Nekhoteyevka.

Ukrainian drones overnight on June 21 attacked four refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Astrakhan Oblast, as well as sites where Russian Shahed-type drones were stored, Ukraine's General Staff reported earlier.

Later, Ukraine's Naval Forces published satellite images that confirmed the destruction of storage and preparation sites for Shahed-136/Geranium-2 drones in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told PBS News on June 17 that Ukraine is allowed to strike with U.S. weapons "anywhere that Russian forces are coming across the border from the Russian side to the Ukrainian side to try to take additional Ukrainian territory."

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine claims attack on 4 refineries, Shahed drone storage sites in Russia
Key developments on June 21: * Ukraine attacks 4 refineries, Shahed drone storage sites in Russia, military says * Russia attacking Chasiv Yar from Toretsk direction, military says * Media: South Korea’s level of arms supplies to Ukraine will depend on Russia’s actions, official says * Russian…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
