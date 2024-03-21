Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Belgorod Oblast, Belgorod, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Russia claims Ukrainian rocket attack on Belgorod Oblast injures 5

by Martin Fornusek March 21, 2024 10:57 AM 2 min read
An apparent impact crater near the Belgorod Arena following an alleged rocket attack against the city on March 21, 2024. (Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities claimed that Belgorod and the surrounding region came under a Ukrainian rocket attack on the morning of March 21, allegedly injuring five people.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

The announcement comes the same morning as Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Kyiv, injuring over a dozen civilians, including a child.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces downed 10 projectiles launched from the RM-70 Vampire rocket launcher against Belgorod Oblast at around 8 a.m. local time. Regional authorities announced an air raid alert in the area around the same time.

The victims allegedly included two women and three men, all of whom have been hospitalized, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

More than 30 apartments in six residential buildings were damaged in Belgorod, as well as a sports arena, an educational institution, 10 cars, and power lines, leaving 5,000 residents temporarily without electricity, the governor claimed.

Damaged houses and cars were also reported elsewhere in Belgorod Oblast, namely in the villages of Dubovoye, Novaya Derevnya, and Maysky, according to Russian authorities.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a daily occurrence amid anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

What we know about anti-Kremlin militias’ raids into Russia
In the early hours of March 12, three anti-Kremlin Russian armed groups announced they had crossed the border into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, promising “to fight the criminal Russian regime” with “weapons in hand.” The footage capturing the crossing revealed that the fighters were well-ar…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.