News Feed, Russia, Drone attack
Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea

by Mariia Tril February 9, 2024 8:56 AM 2 min read
An illustrative photo of Bryansk, Russia, on March 3, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that overnight on Feb. 9, Russian forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in four Russian oblasts and over the Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea."

In recent weeks and months, Russian authorities began reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions. Kyiv does not usually comment on these attacks.

Orlov Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram that the downed drones allegedly "attacked facilities of the fuel and energy complex."

Drones were reportedly destroyed, with no casualties resulting from the incident.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, said there were no casualties or damage due to the drone attack overnight.

A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai overnight, which was put out within an hour, according to regional authorities. Officials provided no further details on the cause of the fire or its impact on the refinery.

Russian Telegram channels claimed, citing local residents, that a drone crashed on the territory of the refinery, resulting in an explosion and fire.

Kyiv did not comment on the claims, which cannot be independently verified.

Minister: Ukraine cannot outproduce Russia, needs to focus on advanced technology
With over $100 billion in U.S. and EU aid stalled over political disputes, Kyiv has been focusing on revitalizing the domestic industry, aiming to build up a homemade arsenal of drones and missiles.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Mariia Tril
8:56 AM

8:08 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
5:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.
12:44 AM

US announces ban on import of Russian diamonds.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Feb. 8 imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.
8:57 PM

Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid in procedural vote.

The U.S. Senate voted to proceed with a stripped-down foreign aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without reforms to border policy, potentially paving the way for passage after Republicans blocked a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill.
8:37 PM

Ukraine returns 100 POWs from Russian captivity.

One hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war have been returned home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 8. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Moscow also received 100 soldiers back.
5:24 PM

SBU uncovers 3 caches of Russian weapons.

Caches were discovered in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia oblasts. Seized items included an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, over 15 kg of explosives with electronic detonators, and automatic weapons.
5:06 PM

Finland extends border closure with Russia for 2 months.

Finland fully closed its border with Russia in late November 2023 to prevent an influx of migrants from entering the country via Russia. In November alone, around 900 third-country asylum seekers entered Finland from Russia.
