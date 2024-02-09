Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that overnight on Feb. 9, Russian forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 19 drones in four Russian oblasts and over the Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea."

In recent weeks and months, Russian authorities began reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions. Kyiv does not usually comment on these attacks.

Orlov Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram that the downed drones allegedly "attacked facilities of the fuel and energy complex."

Drones were reportedly destroyed, with no casualties resulting from the incident.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, said there were no casualties or damage due to the drone attack overnight.

A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai overnight, which was put out within an hour, according to regional authorities. Officials provided no further details on the cause of the fire or its impact on the refinery.

Russian Telegram channels claimed, citing local residents, that a drone crashed on the territory of the refinery, resulting in an explosion and fire.

Kyiv did not comment on the claims, which cannot be independently verified.