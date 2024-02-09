Skip to content
Fire reported at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

by Olena Goncharova February 9, 2024 6:58 AM 1 min read
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft, in Tuapse, Russia, on March 22, 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai, which was put out within an hour, according to regional authorities. There were no further details on the cause of the fire or its impact on the refinery.

In recent weeks, Ukraine launched several drone attacks on Russian refineries, including St. Petersburg and Volgograd oil refineries. Kyiv often does not comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

On Feb. 3, Andrei Bocharov, Volgograd region governor, reported via Telegram that air defenses and electronic warfare systems repelled a drone attack on the territory of the region. "One drone fell and set off a fire at the Volgograd oil refinery," he said. Volgograd Oblast is located around 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

In late January, the press service of St. Petersburg's city administration said an "incident" occurred at an industrial site in the Nevsky district of the city.

The Ukrainian media outlet RBC Ukraine claimed that a drone had struck the Nevsky Mazut oil refinery in the city. Citing unnamed sources, RBC said that the strike was carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

Author: Olena Goncharova
