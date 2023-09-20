Russia claims drones shot down over Belgorod, Oryol oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units destroyed two drones over Belgorod and Oryol oblasts on the night of Sept. 19, Russian state media agency RIA Novosti reported.

The ministry claimed that at about 10:30 p.m. local time, Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone over Oryol Oblast.

At about 11:45 p.m. local time, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that another drone was intercepted over Belgorod Oblast.

No damage to infrastructure or casualties were reported as a result of the alleged incidents.

Claims of Ukrainian drone strikes within Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, though Kyiv seldom comments on the reports. On Sept. 18, Russia claimed that two unspecified aerial targets were shot down over Belgorod Oblast.