Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.

As a result of drone debris, the buildings of a recreational children's center and a local market, as well as three residential buildings, were damaged, Starovoyt claimed.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

Starovoyt blamed the attack on Ukraine. Kyiv doesn't usually comment on strikes on Russian soil.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one drone was neutralized by electronic warfare, and at least seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

In recent months, Russian authorities began reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.

Russian forces, at the same time, continue targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure with drones and missiles, killing and injuring civilians on a regular basis.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia launched over 400 missiles of various types, 600 Shahed drones, and 3,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine in March, causing severe damage to the civilian and energy infrastructure.