Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk, Kursk Oblast, Drone attack, Russia, War
Edit post

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 12:00 AM 1 min read
The emergency response team in Kursk, Russia, after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the region on April 4, 2024. (Roman Starovoyt/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.

As a result of drone debris, the buildings of a recreational children's center and a local market, as well as three residential buildings, were damaged, Starovoyt claimed.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

Starovoyt blamed the attack on Ukraine. Kyiv doesn't usually comment on strikes on Russian soil.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one drone was neutralized by electronic warfare, and at least seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

In recent months, Russian authorities began reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.

Russian forces, at the same time, continue targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure with drones and missiles, killing and injuring civilians on a regular basis.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia launched over 400 missiles of various types, 600 Shahed drones, and 3,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine in March, causing severe damage to the civilian and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine war latest: Russian double-tap attack on Kharkiv kills 4, including first responders
Key developments on April 4: * Russian double-tap attack on Kharkiv kills 4, including first responders * SBU: Russian forces used cyberattack to target Ukraine’s 128th brigade * German FM says Berlin will initiate search for more air defense for Ukraine * Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
7:04 PM

Moldovan border guards discover drone debris.

Fragments of what appears to be a Russian Shahed-type attack drone have been found in Moldova, around 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on April 4.
6:53 PM

SBU: Russian forces used cyberattack to target Ukraine's 128th brigade.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 4 that it uncovered evidence that Russian forces were able to hack into the devices of military personnel in order to guide a missile to strike the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, killing at least 19 Ukrainian soldiers, in November last year.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.