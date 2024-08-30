Russia claims downing of 18 drones overnight, Kaluga airport reportedly attacked

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed on Aug. 30 it had shot down 18 Ukrainian drones overnight in four different regions.

In a post on Telegram, Russia's defense ministry said 11 drones had been downed in Bryansk Oblast, four in Kaluga Oblast, two in occupied Crimea, and one in Belgorod Oblast.

It did not report any damage or casualties.

According to the Mash channel on the messaging app Telegram, two of the four drones downed in Kaluga Oblast were intercepted on the approach to Kaluga International Airport.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military bases, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Ukraine has previously targeted Moscow with drone attacks.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil.