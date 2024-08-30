Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Drones, Russia, War, Drone attacks
Edit post

Russia claims downing of 18 drones overnight, Kaluga airport reportedly attacked

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 30, 2024 1:02 PM 1 min read
People ride a Lada car, past to the billboard, advertising the contract service in Russian army, installed on the motorway, August 15, 2024, in Yukhnov, Kaluga region, Russia (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia claimed on Aug. 30 it had shot down 18 Ukrainian drones overnight in four different regions.

In a post on Telegram, Russia's defense ministry said 11 drones had been downed in Bryansk Oblast, four in Kaluga Oblast, two in occupied Crimea, and one in Belgorod Oblast.

It did not report any damage or casualties.

According to the Mash channel on the messaging app Telegram, two of the four drones downed in Kaluga Oblast were intercepted on the approach to Kaluga International Airport.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military bases, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Ukraine has previously targeted Moscow with drone attacks.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil.

Ukraine strikes Russian airfields with homemade weapons in hopes of preventing devastating attacks at home
Ukraine’s Air Force spotted 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in Russian airspace at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 26. In less than three hours, Ukraine was under the largest aerial attack since the start of the full-scale war, with 127 missiles and 109 drones flying into Ukraine. To attack Ukrainian
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.