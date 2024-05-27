Drone shot down near Moscow, Russian governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense intercepted a drone over the town of Balashikha near Moscow the evening of May 27, Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov claimed.

The drone was shot down at around 9 p.m. local time, Vorobyov reported. Wreckage from the downed drone fell on a home, but the residents were not injured.

Photos and video footage appear to show the damage caused by the drone debris and the sound of explosions. Moscow Oblast residents said they could hear the drone explosion from several kilometers away.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Vorobyov's claims.

Ukraine has hit targets within Russia, aiming primarily at the country's oil infrastructure and defense industry, with increasing attacks throughout winter and spring.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil.