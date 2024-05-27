Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Moscow Oblast, Drone attacks, Drones, Ukraine
Drone shot down near Moscow, Russian governor says

by Abbey Fenbert May 28, 2024 12:39 AM 1 min read
Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov speaks at a conference on Nov. 24, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian air defense intercepted a drone over the town of Balashikha near Moscow the evening of May 27, Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov claimed.

The drone was shot down at around 9 p.m. local time, Vorobyov reported. Wreckage from the downed drone fell on a home, but the residents were not injured.

Photos and video footage appear to show the damage caused by the drone debris and the sound of explosions. Moscow Oblast residents said they could hear the drone explosion from several kilometers away.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Vorobyov's claims.

Ukraine has hit targets within Russia, aiming primarily at the country's oil infrastructure and defense industry, with increasing attacks throughout winter and spring.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv strikes early-warning radar system 1,800 kilometers deep inside Russia
Key developments on May 27: * Ukrainian drone strikes Russian early-warning radar 1,800 kilometers away * France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, Syrskyi says * NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports Ukraine’s right to hit targets inside Russia using Western arms * Ukra…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
8:20 PM

Unexploded aerial bomb found at site of Kharkiv hypermarket attack.

Investigators found a third aerial bomb around 80 meters from the hypermarket as operations to recover bodies from the burned wreckage of the building continued. If the bomb had exploded, "there could have been many more victims," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
